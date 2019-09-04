Police allege suspected drug dealer tried to flush evidence

EASTON, Pa. - Authorities allege an Easton man tried to flush a stash of Fentanyl down the toilet as officers raided his College Hill home.

Easton police executed a search warrant on the home of Eduardo Ramos Jr. in the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street about 6 a.m. Aug. 28, according to court records. Ramos was being investigated for allegedly dealing heroin and Fentanyl out of his house.

As police entered the house, officers they heard a toilet flush. Authorities allegedly found an "uncooperative" Ramos in the bathroom and a bag of Fentanyl in the toilet.

A search of the home turned up heroin, methamphetamine and Fentanyl in the bedroom, basement and the drain trap. Authorities said they also seized respirator masks, a sifter screen covered in a white residue, plastic baggies, digital scales, latex gloves, rubber bands, a can with a false bottom and wax paper baggies for heroin stamped with a red devil skull face.

Police found $146 cash and three cell phones, one of which authorities said was used to arranged controlled purchases.

Authorities charged Ramos with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and single misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 46-year-old, setting bail at $350,000.

Ramos failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.