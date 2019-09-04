Lehigh Valley

Police allege suspected drug dealer tried to flush evidence

Authorities seized heroin, meth and Fentanyl

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 09:30 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:30 AM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Authorities allege an Easton man tried to flush a stash of Fentanyl down the toilet as officers raided his College Hill home.

Easton police executed a search warrant on the home of Eduardo Ramos Jr. in the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street about 6 a.m. Aug. 28, according to court records. Ramos was being investigated for allegedly dealing heroin and Fentanyl out of his house.

As police entered the house, officers they heard a toilet flush. Authorities allegedly found an "uncooperative" Ramos in the bathroom and a bag of Fentanyl in the toilet.

A search of the home turned up heroin, methamphetamine and Fentanyl in the bedroom, basement and the drain trap. Authorities said they also seized respirator masks, a sifter screen covered in a white residue, plastic baggies, digital scales, latex gloves, rubber bands, a can with a false bottom and wax paper baggies for heroin stamped with a red devil skull face.

Police found $146 cash and three cell phones, one of which authorities said was used to arranged controlled purchases.

Authorities charged Ramos with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and single misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 46-year-old, setting bail at $350,000.

Ramos failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

08:46 PM

  • WNW 5 mph
  • 27°
  • 54%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment

Upper Macungie firefighters get new equipment

Bethlehem City Council reflects on meeting, adds council member

Bethlehem City Council reflects on meeting, adds council member

Fountain Hill Borough Council cancels meeting after room capacity is exceeded

Fountain Hill Borough Council cancels meeting after room capacity is exceeded

Bob-B-Q Sliders and Sides uses smoky flavor, simple seasonings to set their food apart

Bob-B-Q Sliders and Sides uses smoky flavor, simple seasonings to set their food apart

Bethlehem Township to buy ballistic shield to protect police from rifle fire
69 News

Bethlehem Township to buy ballistic shield to protect police from rifle fire

Emmaus man, 73, dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
69 News

Emmaus man, 73, dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club

Croatian artist brings interactive art installation to Moravian College

Croatian artist brings interactive art installation to Moravian College

2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township
Larry Neff

2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township

Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70

Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70

Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend

Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend

Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges

Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges

Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison

Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest
69 News

Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest

First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages

First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages

Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities

Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities

Allentown man charged after gun goes off in apartment

Allentown man charged after gun goes off in apartment

Woman, 35, stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute in Allentown

Woman, 35, stabbed multiple times in apparent domestic dispute in Allentown

Dad admits giving son methadone and whippits
Joe McDonald

Dad admits giving son methadone and whippits

Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers

Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers

Dozens of cars participate in demolition derby at Allentown Fair

Dozens of cars participate in demolition derby at Allentown Fair

As Allentown Fair wraps up, reports show attendance, ticket sales went up this year

As Allentown Fair wraps up, reports show attendance, ticket sales went up this year

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day with parade, party at the park

Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day with parade, party at the park

Cyclists take part in annual Donut Derby

Cyclists take part in annual Donut Derby

Optical store in Emmaus celebrates 60 years in business

Optical store in Emmaus celebrates 60 years in business

As hundreds attend Labor Day picnic in Northampton, Lehigh Valley workers see rising wages

As hundreds attend Labor Day picnic in Northampton, Lehigh Valley workers see rising wages

Fairgoers participate in goat yoga as Allentown Fair begins to wrap up

Fairgoers participate in goat yoga as Allentown Fair begins to wrap up

Police: Child sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Whitehall home

Police: Child sent to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Whitehall home

Allentown Fire Department seeks new firefighters

Allentown Fire Department seeks new firefighters

Allentown Fair baking contest honors former contestant killed in crash
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Allentown Fair baking contest honors former contestant killed in crash

IronPigs pick up 3rd straight win in Pawtucket

IronPigs pick up 3rd straight win in Pawtucket

Local Red Cross workers standing by in Florida as Dorian batters the Bahamas

Local Red Cross workers standing by in Florida as Dorian batters the Bahamas

Palmer Township Police Department offers friendly reminder for Labor Day weekend

Palmer Township Police Department offers friendly reminder for Labor Day weekend

Back-to-school bash in Allentown gets kids pumped for upcoming school year

Back-to-school bash in Allentown gets kids pumped for upcoming school year

'Steam Punk Festival' at SteelStacks draws artistic and scientific participants

'Steam Punk Festival' at SteelStacks draws artistic and scientific participants

Easton police investigate Ferry Street shooting

Easton police investigate Ferry Street shooting

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and gun violation

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and gun violation

Great Allentown Fair goers share their list of prizes and love of fair games

Great Allentown Fair goers share their list of prizes and love of fair games

Vehicle strikes pedestrian at intersection in Pen Argyl

Vehicle strikes pedestrian at intersection in Pen Argyl

Apartment building damaged in 2 alarm fire in Lehigh County

Apartment building damaged in 2 alarm fire in Lehigh County

Bechdolt's Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert competition puts bakers to the test

Bechdolt's Orchard Fresh Peach Dessert competition puts bakers to the test

Kmart in Wilson Borough, Northampton County to close in December

Kmart in Wilson Borough, Northampton County to close in December

Speeding motorcyclist crashes after fleeing traffic stop
MGN

Speeding motorcyclist crashes after fleeing traffic stop

Police: Man targeted by gun fire in Allentown city park

Police: Man targeted by gun fire in Allentown city park

History's Headlines: Peacemaker comes to Muhlenberg College

History's Headlines: Peacemaker comes to Muhlenberg College

Peron Developent to build 5-story retail, residential building in Bethlehem

Peron Developent to build 5-story retail, residential building in Bethlehem

Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike

Lehigh County's 2020 budget includes small tax hike

Birding community flocks to Trexler Nature Preserve to see rare appearance of Swallow-Tailed Kite

Birding community flocks to Trexler Nature Preserve to see rare appearance of Swallow-Tailed Kite

Amid the rides and games, farming still the backbone of Great Allentown Fair

Amid the rides and games, farming still the backbone of Great Allentown Fair

Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.

Crews from Lehigh Valley, Berks going south to help as Hurricane Dorian heads to southern U.S.

Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case

Investigators suspect hundreds of victims in Bethlehem 'sextortion' case