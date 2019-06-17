Police allegedly find man sleeping in his car, gun in his hand
He reportedly told officers gun likely stolen
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When Allentown police happened upon a man sleeping his car early Monday morning, officers said he had his hand on what would turn out to be a stolen handgun.
Ramon A. Maldonado, of East Cedar Street, faces two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license following his arrest in the 300 block of Liberty Street. District Judge Michael D'Amore arraigned the 30-year-old a few hours after his arrest, setting bail at $100,000.
Officers report finding a man sleeping in a car backed into a private parking lot shortly before 4 a.m. As police approached the car to conduct a welfare check, officers said they could see a cell phone in the sleeping man's right hand and a gun in the left, according to court records.
Police opened the car door and removed the gun from Maldonado's lap. He appeared startled and allegedly told officers that he didn't have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records.
Authorities said Maldonado identified himself and allegedly told police that he didn't own the gun, which was likely stolen. Maldonado told police that his identification was in a black bag that officers found on the passenger seat. Police did not find his ID but did find a second gun.
The gun police allegedly found on Maldonado's lap was a 9mm Glock with a round in the chamber and 11 in the magazine. The gun in the bag was a .40 caliber Glock with 14 rounds in the chamber. Authorities said they also found a fully loaded 31-shot 9mm Glock magazine.
While he was being booked, police said they gave Maldonado a breath test, which allegedly showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.1 percent.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June. 24.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press Headquarters
Some former Lehigh Valley business properties may sit vacant for years awaiting redevelopment. Not so in the case of the former Rodale Press executive offices and corporate headquarters located on South 10th Street in Emmaus.Read More »
- Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023
- Proposed landfill gas processing facility receives zoning approval in Lower Saucon
- Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses
- BASD approves budget without tax increase for the first time in years
- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown celebrates first graduating class
- History's Headlines: Tragedy on the track
Latest From The Newsroom
- Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death
- Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses
- Reading Fair re-branding after last year's low attendance
- Billy's Downtown Diner owner changes the restaurant's look as it celebrates 6 years in Allentown
- Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel
- Tower Health, Drexel break ground on medical school campus
- Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press Headquarters
- Tenth suspect arrested in Ortiz shooting appears in court
- Local fairs facing financial challenges
- Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023