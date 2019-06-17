Police allegedly find man sleeping in his car, gun in his hand

MGN

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When Allentown police happened upon a man sleeping his car early Monday morning, officers said he had his hand on what would turn out to be a stolen handgun.

Ramon A. Maldonado, of East Cedar Street, faces two counts each of illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license following his arrest in the 300 block of Liberty Street. District Judge Michael D'Amore arraigned the 30-year-old a few hours after his arrest, setting bail at $100,000.

Officers report finding a man sleeping in a car backed into a private parking lot shortly before 4 a.m. As police approached the car to conduct a welfare check, officers said they could see a cell phone in the sleeping man's right hand and a gun in the left, according to court records.

Police opened the car door and removed the gun from Maldonado's lap. He appeared startled and allegedly told officers that he didn't have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records.

Authorities said Maldonado identified himself and allegedly told police that he didn't own the gun, which was likely stolen. Maldonado told police that his identification was in a black bag that officers found on the passenger seat. Police did not find his ID but did find a second gun.

The gun police allegedly found on Maldonado's lap was a 9mm Glock with a round in the chamber and 11 in the magazine. The gun in the bag was a .40 caliber Glock with 14 rounds in the chamber. Authorities said they also found a fully loaded 31-shot 9mm Glock magazine.

While he was being booked, police said they gave Maldonado a breath test, which allegedly showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.1 percent.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June. 24.