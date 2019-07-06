Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bethlehem State Police have reported that a man has been captured after a standoff closed Route 309 Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a domestic-related incident at 2:30 a.m. at 4123 Route 309, which led to the standoff with Jeffrey Crossley, 46, Schnecksville.

Police have charged Crossley with assault. He was transported to Lehigh County Booking Center for arraignment.

Route 309 between Levans and Sand Spring roads were closed for approximately eight hours.

