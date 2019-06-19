Police: Argument prompts dad to heave rock through car window

EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing endangerment charges after authorities allege he threw a rock through the back window of car carrying his children.

Easton police were dispatched to the 700 block of Walnut Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a domestic disturbance. The victim told police that the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Washington Street, but that she drove to Walnut Avenue to get away from Devin Cosme, the father of her two children, according to court records.

After driving Cosme to his mother's house that night, the victim said they started arguing before he got out of the car, according to records. As she drove away, Cosme allegedly heaved what appeared to be a rock and shattered the rear windshield. That sent glass into backseat, where the victim's 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son were sitting.

The victim told officers that that her 3-year-old suffered minor cuts to her foot and that she feared the girl may have gotten glass in her eye. Police said the mother took her daughter to the hospital as a precaution.

Another passenger in the car told police that she saw Cosme kick the driver's side door and window before throwing something through the rear windshield as the car drove away. Officers confirmed the car's broken window and glass strewn in the backseat.

Authorities charged Cosme, of Washington Street in Easton, with two counts each of child endangerment, reckless endangerment and propelling a missile into a vehicle along with a single count of criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 30-year-old Wednesday morning, setting bail at $10,000. Cosme failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 3.