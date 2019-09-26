Police arrest man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man suspected of returning fire during the shooting that wounded 10 people outside the Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown on June 20 was arrested.
Bryant Santiago, who had been facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a license, was arrested Wednesday evening, Interim Police Chief Glenn Granitz said.
Santiago was in Deja Vu at the time of the shooting on June 20, and as he came out, he returned fire from three gang members outside the club in the 300 block of Hamilton Street, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said in July.
Santiago was not shooting into the crowd, Martin said.
Investigators said the shooting that injured 10 people was likely gang-related, and it appears at least one person was targeted.
Ten people were shot. Most or all of them had just left the Deja Vu nightclub and were on the sidewalk when they were hit, police said.
