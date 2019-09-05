Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone
42-year-old also allegedly swiped her prescription
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities allege a Bethlehem man attacked the mother of his child, knocking the woman unconscious and stealing her phone.
Easton police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ferry Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a woman being repeatedly assaulted. Officers arrived to find the victim in the area of 14th and Ferry streets with a swollen mouth and nose and bleeding cheek, according to court records.
Witnesses reported seeing the victim being knocked unconscious as a man wearing a white t-shirt and jeans kicked and punched her before running away. She was taken to the hospital, where medical staff told police that the victim suffered a concussion.
The victim identified her alleged attacker as Kyle J. Rudolph, the father of her child. She also told police that Rudolph had taken her phone
Officers detained Rudolph a few blocks away at 13th and Northampton streets. A search turned up the victim's phone and a prescription bottle with 16 pills belonging to the victim.
Rudolph, of Riverside Drive, now faces single counts of aggravated assault, robbery and simple assault. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 42-year-old, setting bail at $85,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 17.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
-
LIVE: North Carolina governor's briefing on Hurricane Dorian
4 p.m.: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials hold a media...Read More »
-
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian's wind, waves batter Frying Pan Tower
Strong winds and waves from Hurricane Dorian can be seen pounding the...Read More »
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone
Police said Kyle Rudolph, father of the victim's child, also swiped her prescriptionRead More »
- Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter
- After Main Street Market closure, LAnta helping people in Slate Belt go food shopping
- 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.
- Coroner searching for 57-year-old Slatington man's next of kin
- Rodale, LVHN partner to expand access to affordable produce
- Pipe bursts in Lehigh University dorm, causing flooding, evacuations
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cottingham Stadium renovations to cost Easton School District at least $20M
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- City, state officials criticize judge's comment about Allentown turning into 'cesspool'
- 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.
- Updated Rodale, LVHN partner to expand access to affordable produce
- Out and About: Season's bounties highlight festivals
- Updated Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies
- Updated Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone
- Updated Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter
- Updated Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney