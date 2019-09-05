Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone

EASTON, Pa. - Authorities allege a Bethlehem man attacked the mother of his child, knocking the woman unconscious and stealing her phone.

Easton police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ferry Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a woman being repeatedly assaulted. Officers arrived to find the victim in the area of 14th and Ferry streets with a swollen mouth and nose and bleeding cheek, according to court records.

Witnesses reported seeing the victim being knocked unconscious as a man wearing a white t-shirt and jeans kicked and punched her before running away. She was taken to the hospital, where medical staff told police that the victim suffered a concussion.

The victim identified her alleged attacker as Kyle J. Rudolph, the father of her child. She also told police that Rudolph had taken her phone

Officers detained Rudolph a few blocks away at 13th and Northampton streets. A search turned up the victim's phone and a prescription bottle with 16 pills belonging to the victim.

Rudolph, of Riverside Drive, now faces single counts of aggravated assault, robbery and simple assault. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 42-year-old, setting bail at $85,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 17.