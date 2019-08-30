Police: Bag of cigarettes, crowbar found in burglary suspect's car
Authorities say door to gas station pried open
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 20-year-old Allentown man is facing felony burglary and conspiracy charges after allegedly serving as the lookout for a gas station break-in that netted some cash and a bag full of smokes.
Allentown police were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 1043 Lehigh St. shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary. Officers arrived to find the front door pried open and the building without power, according to court records. Police said it appeared that someone had tampered with the electrical meter.
Several boxes of Newport cigarettes and a small amount of cash were stolen. Court records do not specify how much cash the burglars allegedly grabbed.
Court records indicate that investigators quickly identified Joshua Torres-Ruiz as a suspect. Within an hour of the burglary, officers stopped him and a juvenile accomplice as they walked away Torres-Ruiz’s car, according to records.
Inside the car, authorities allegedly found in plain view a crowbar, an open bag of Newport cigarettes and a black, gray and white hooded windbreaker with graphics along the left sleeve.
During an interview with police, Torres-Ruiz allegedly admitted to serving as the lookout, while two others burglarized the Speedway. Police said video surveillance showed two people going inside the store as a third remained outside. Investigators said one of the burglars was wearing was appeared to be a windbreaker that matched the one found in Torres-Ruiz’s vehicle.
District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned Torres-Ruiz, setting bail at $25,000. After failing to post bail, he was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 4.
