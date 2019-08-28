Police: Breiningsville man under influence of controlled substance in 2 crashes over the weekend
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man crashed his vehicle two days in a row, and both times he was allegedly under the influence of drugs, police say.
Craig Edelman, 57, is facing charges after causing two separate crashes this weekend, authorities said.
On Saturday, he crashed into the 1760 Pub N Grille on Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township, police said. A worker told 69 News no one was injured.
Then on Sunday, the Breinigsville man caused a multi-vehicle collision on Route 222 when he drove through a red light, police said.
Eight people suffered minor injuries in that crash. Police had previously said the driver, Edelman, lost consciousness before the crash.
An investigation found Edelman was the under the influence of a controlled substance during both incidents, police said.
He's facing two sets of charges, including DUI in both crashes, and is behind bars at Lehigh County Jail unable to post bail.
