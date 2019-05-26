Police called to Coplay residence, standoff occurs

69 News

COPLAY, Pa. - A scene where police were called to N. Front Street in Coplay early Sunday morning turned into a standoff situation.

According to a WFMZ photojournalist on the scene, the incident began about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The report was an armed male had barricaded himself in the home. A female who resided there was detained by police.

A shelter in place notification was sent out to residents, but it has now been cancelled. The Allentown Fire Department Bomb Squad arrived on the scene around 10:20 a.m.

As of 5 a.m. the Lehigh County Municipal Emergency Response Team, multiple police departments, Lehigh County EMA, Special Ops, a drone team, and fire police were on the scene. Police had not had any contact with the man.

Lehigh County Communication Center confirmed there had been a police incident and it was still an ongoing police investigation.