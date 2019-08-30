Police charge 66-year-old with indecent assault

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing assault charges after being accused by a young girl of touching her inappropriately.

In early August, the victim revealed that Clary Simmons had inappropriately touched her in Simmons’ Whitehall Township home in July. The victim was known to Simmons.

The nine-year-old told authorities that she and Simmons were alone at one point, when the 66-year-old touched her.

A witness reported walking into the room and seeing Simmons standing in front of the victim, who was partially exposed.

Whitehall Township police charged Simmons with a single felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a child. District Judge Rod Beck set bail at $100,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.