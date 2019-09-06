Police charge second suspect in 2018 Burger King robbery

Michael Smith/Getty Images

WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities have charged the second man suspected in the 2018 armed robbery of a Northampton County Burger King.

Samad I. McKoy, of Northampton Street in Easton, was arraigned Friday afternoon on robbery and conspiracy charges in connection to the August 2018 robbery of the Burger King at 300 South 25th Street in Wilson Borough. His alleged accomplice, Glenn J. Cain, has been in custody since his arrest in July.

Wilson Borough police were dispatched to the Burger King shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2018, to investigate an armed robbery. The victims – three current employees and one former employee – told police that two men came into the restaurant through an open back door, according to court records.

One of the men pulled a handgun and ordered everyone to the ground, while the second man retreated to the office where the store safe was kept, according to records. The victims reported that the armed robber allegedly yelled to his accomplice to hurry up before he started shooting.

The victims told police they all feared they'd be shot. The robbers made off with about $2,000 in cash.

One of the victims told police that she recognized Cain's voice as a previous Burger King employee. She said that he had a very distinctive voice, and that she had known him for about 15 years. Police said she identified a photo of Cain.

On Thursday, the Easton Police Department notified borough police that they had a man in custody, who had information about the robbery. During an interview with investigators, McKoy allegedly admitted that Cain had come to him days before the robbery and asked him to rob the Burger King.

McKoy told police that Cain had given him a gun just before they went inside the restaurant. Once inside, McKoy said he ordered everyone to the ground, while Cain headed for the safe. He allegedly grabbed three money bags, giving one of them to McKoy.

Police charged McKoy with single felony counts of robbery, conspiracy, theft, illegal possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property along with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. District Judge Antonia Grifo arraigned the 35-year-old, setting bail at $150,000. After failing to post bail, he was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 16.

Easton police charged McKoy on Thursday with unrelated drug charges. He was arraigned with bail set at $50,000 in that case.

The 53-year-old Cain remains in prison jail without bail, awaiting a Sept. 24 preliminary hearing.