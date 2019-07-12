Police dispatched for report of huge python find something else instead
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Police dispatched to the report of a huge python instead found something else.
After arriving on scene, Fountain Hill police officers saw that the reported "snake" was actually a hose.
Fountain Hill police said on its Facebook page the hose did look like a snake from a distance.
The police department joked in the Facebook post officers were "able to subdue the beast using snake charming skills."
