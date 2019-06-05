Police: Driver wouldn't let go when car was in tow

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Fountain Hill man is facing charges after allegedly refusing to get out of his car as it was being towed and then refusing to get into a police car once he was under arrest.

Fountain Hill police were dispatched to Fountain Hill Elementary School on Church Street about 5 p.m. Tuesday for a parking complaint. An officer arrived to find a car parked in a school-bus-only parking area.

As the vehicle was being hitched up to a tow truck, Justin Rivera hopped in the front seat, according to court records. Police said the car was secured and being lifted when Rivera arrived.

Police told the 19-year-old several times to get out of the car, but he allegedly refused. When told he was under arrest, Rivera ignored orders to get out of the car and grabbed hold of the steering wheel, according to records.

Authorities said they needed to pull Rivera out of the car to take him into custody. Police then needed to force him into the back of a police car.

District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned Rivera, of Church Street, on single misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing the administration of law. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 25.