Police: Drug bust turns up loaded guns throughout Palmer Twp. home

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A drug investigation that led to a search of a Palmer Township home allegedly turned up hundreds of THC cartridges and loaded handguns all over the house, according to police.

In July, a confidential source arranged through Justin Felker to purchase $1,600 worth of THC cartridges through his mother, Dana Felker, at their home in the first block of Colonial Court, according to court records. Investigators watched the informant go into the house and return with the cartridges.

Inside the house, the informant allegedly handed over $1,600 to Dana Felker, who then gave the money to Darnell Young, according to records. Police said Dana Felker then told the buyer to pick out which THC cartridge flavors they wanted. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

Ahead of serving a search warrant, authorities were conducting surveillance on the home on Aug. 20, when Dana Felker, Young and an unknown woman carrying a bag all drove away from the house. Police stopped the SUV and detained everyone inside. Police said Dana Felker told them that she had a loaded handgun in her purse.

A search of the home allegedly turned up loaded handguns throughout the house, new and used THC cartridges in the master bedroom, a loaded Ruger SR40 handgun in a bedroom nightstand and cashing, including the money used by the informant.

Investigators secured a search warrant for the SUV the next day and allegedly found 440 THC cartridges, rubber bands and shopping bags and a loaded Taurus handgun.

Police charged Dana Felker, 43, with single felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy along with single counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Young faces two felony counts each of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy and a single felony count of illegal possession of a firearm. Police also charged the 36-year-old with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the pair, setting bail for each at $50,000. They were released the following day after a bondsman posted bail on their behalf. They're scheduled for preliminary hearings on Sept. 12.

Police charged Justin Felker with single felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy along with single misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 21-year-old, releasing him on $35,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.