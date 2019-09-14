Police: eagle statue on Allentown monument leaning downward, but is tied down securely

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of the eagle statues on the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Allentown has moved.

A concerned viewer sent us a photo Friday night showing one of the birds leaning downward. She's concerned it could fall.

Allentown police say they haven't received any calls about it, and they aren't sure how the eagle ended up in its new position.

But they do have a good idea about what's going on.

They say the eagle is tied down securely, and the monument is barricaded with cones from the Lehigh County government around it, so it appears the county is working on it.

But so far we've been unable to confirm if the eagle did actually come loose at some point, or if it's been temporarily moved as part of a project.

We're working on getting this info from the county.