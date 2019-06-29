Police find man in manic state in Wawa restroom
LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police were called to a Wawa in Lower Nazareth Township on Friday after receiving reports of man "tweeking out" in the men's bathroom.
Colonial Regional Police charged Cordero Labella, 32, with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Labella was reported to be in semi-conscious state at one point, then he was reportedly hitting himself and yelling alone in the bathroom.
Police say that when they found Labella in the restroom he was sweating profusely and acting manic.
Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and determined that Labella had a high heart rate and a temperature of 105 degrees. He was taken to St. Luke's Anderson Campus for evaluation.
Police found two hypodermic needles in Labella's front pocket.
