Porch roofs of several homes collapse in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The porch roofs of several homes in Allentown collapsed Monday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to the 600 block of North Ninth Street.

Roofs collapsed from five buildings. The Code Enforcement Department is putting up unsafe structure signs on the front of the affected homes.

No injuries were reported.

One roof was still standing on one side of the collapsed area and two roofs were still standing on the other side.

People on the block did not have to leave their homes. They are using their back doors until the debris is cleaned up.

A roofing company is working to shore up those three roofs that are still standing.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

At least one car was damaged as a result of the collapse.

Juan Pena says he heard a noise which sounded like someone falling down the stairs next door. He finished dinner and came to check the mail.

"Oh my God and the first thing I said is I hope nobody is underneath the damn thing,” Pena said.

People living on the street say they are usually outside sitting on the porch, as evidenced by the chairs out front.

This is the one time Pena says he is happy for a hot day.

"See those kids over there. They’re usually on their big wheels and their bikes coming back and forth and you know what today they went to the pool," he said.