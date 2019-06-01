Police investigate shooting outside Allentown nightclub
One person is injured in shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured in a shooting outside an Allentown night club Saturday morning.
Shots rang out around 3:30 a.m. near Catch 22 Night Club at 333 Hamilton, Allentown.
Police said one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
No arrests had been made by Saturday morning. Police did not have any information to release about the suspect.
The incident remains under investigation.
