Police investigating after break-in at Northampton County church

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Shattered glass, busted doors and ransacked cabinets. That's what staff members at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church walked into Monday morning.

"When I saw this it was just such a surprising thing because it had never happened before," said Monsignor Vincent York of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.

Monsignor York says he called Slate Belt Regional Police immediately and then checked the church's security cameras.

"They were I think rifling through everything to try and find money," said York.

Surveillance video captured two suspects breaking into the church through a side window and then going door to door raiding cabinets, closets and drawers around 2 a.m.

"It's just a very bothersome thing that somebody would do this to anybody but you know a church you'd think some things would be sacred," said York.

Luckily nothing of value was taken, but church staff are still shaken by the crime.

"I'd always thought this neighborhood was safe, this church was safe and to see that we were violated in this way it was just a very kind of shocking experience," said York.

Slate Belt Regional Police say the suspects had a busy night. Security cameras captured the two at St. Peter's church just down the road, but they never broke in.

Neighbors of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church say they're shocked and concerned.

"It's so close to home, being right across the street from this place and knowing that these people were breaking into the church, it's just heart breaking," said neighbor Joy Transue.

Transue lives across the street. While she's not a member of the church, she calls the incident gut wrenching.

"Church is supposed to be your safe place and to have someone go in there just makes it feel so wrong," said Transue.

As police continue to investigate the incident, Monsignor York says the church will be ramping up security.

"We already have the cameras in and we're just going to take more measures," said York.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the suspects is asked to contact Slate Belt Regional Police.