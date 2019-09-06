Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem say dozens of cars were hit in a tire slashing spree that spanned several neighborhoods.

"It's a random, senseless, stupid act," says Stephen Molchany.

Molchany says he wanted to go to the mall Thursday but when he went to get into his car he saw a tag on it from Bethlehem Police.

"It said property damage. I looked around. I didn't see anything and then I saw the tires," said Molchany.

The front left tire on his Volkswagen Jetta was slashed while it was parked in the 1500 block of Catasauqua Road. The cops say Molchany was far from the only victim.

"At this point we're at 42," said Bethlehem Police Detective Paul Ramsden.

Ramsden says Bethlehem Police responded to similar reports overnight on Wednesday. Calls came in up and down Catasauqua Road, as well as Jefferson, Hamilton and Washington Avenues along with the parking lot of Stonehenge Apartments.

"It's a nuisance crime. It's a hassle to a lot of the citizens that are out there. It costs people money. They have to get spare tires. They have to call tow trucks. I mean it is a big deal," said Ramsden.

Some cars had one tire slashed. Others had two. Molchany had to have his car towed.

When asked what Molchany's message would be to the one person suspected of going around to dozens of cars vandalizing them, he said "Stop. If you get caught, this isn't a minor incident. You've done it to a lot of vehicles and lot of people of people spending a lot of money."

Police have not made any arrests but do have a lead.

"It appears to be random. The only thing we have at this point is a male in a newer model silver or gray sedan.(We're) looking for the public to maybe help us out on this if anybody has cameras or saw something that night," said Ramsden.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area. If you know anything you can reach BPD at 610-865-7187.