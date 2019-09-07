Police investigating late night shooting in Easton

EASTON,Pa. - Police in Easton responded to reports of gunfire in the South Seventh Street and Pine Street area at 10:39 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived at the scene, there was evidence consistent with gun fire on the 700 block of Pine Street, according to a press release.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing several individuals at the time the gunshots were fired, said police.

Police said one suspect was seen firing a handgun before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

According to police, the suspect was a black male, approximately 5'10" with a thin build. He was wearing jeans and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information should call the Easton Police Department.