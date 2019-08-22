Police looking for whoever was stealing stop signs at intersection in Northampton County
"You're risking people's lives by doing this"
It may seem like a harmless crime, but police say it could get someone killed. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County are reporting a wave of stop sign thefts at the same intersection.
Police say in the last two months seven stop signs have been stolen, and the thieves were caught on camera.
Washington Township Police Chief Scott Miller says it's a miracle there haven't been any crashes at the Richmond Road intersection following a string of stop sign thefts.
Seven stop signs have been stolen since June 21.
Chief Miller says the thieves usually target the stop sign on the southeast corner of the intersection, but in the most recent theft three signs were taken from the intersection.
Miller says residents have been flooding his office with tips, and police are following up on leads.
But he has this to say to the stop sign bandits.
"Without a stop sign there somebody not having knowledge of the area you could have a very serious motor vehicle action accident, it may kill somebody," Miller said.
"You may think it's a joke or a funny situation but what you're doing is you're risking peoples lives by doing this."
Chief Miller says as soon as the stop signs are discovered missing, police are dispatched to handle traffic until PennDOT arrives with a new sign.
The signs are valued at roughly $100 apiece.
If you have information on who is stealing the signs, police ask that you give them a call.
