Police: Man charged with stalking caught with loaded, unlicensed gun
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man is facing stalking charges after allegedly following another man through the city with a loaded handgun in his backseat.
Bethlehem police charged Octavio E. Rivera-Morales, of James Street, with carrying a firearm without a license, stalking and harassment following his arrest Saturday morning. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 31-year-old later that night, setting bail at $25,000.
Bethlehem police responded to Lehigh and North New streets shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday after the victim called 911 to report he was being followed by Rivera-Morales, according to court records. Officers stopped his SUV in the 200 block of East Broad Street and allegedly found a handgun just behind his passenger seat, according to records.
Police said the gun was loaded and not in a case. And a records check revealed that Rivera-Morales did not have a license to carry a firearm, according to police.
The victim told authorities that Rivera-Morales tried to follow him on Friday as he left 1235 Martin Court, but he drove away and Rivera-Morales was unable to follow.
On Saturday, the victim said he spotted Rivera-Morales in the parking lot about 8 a.m., and that he followed him south on Eighth Avenue and west on West Union Boulevard.
The victim reported he started making random turns in hopes Rivera-Morales would stop following him, according to police. He called 911, when Rivera-Morales allegedly followed him to Center and East Church streets.
The victim told police that he’s in a romantic relationship with the woman with whom Rivera-Morales has three children. Rivera-Morales has allegedly sent her text messages that he was unhappy with the relationship, according to the victim.
Rivera-Morales was released from Lehigh County Jail on Monday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.
