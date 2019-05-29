BREAKING NEWS

Police: Man crawls through window, assaults woman

The victims allege he flashed a handgun

May 29, 2019

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:35 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man stands accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment through a window, beating her and flashing a handgun.

Allentown police charged Aron Mitchell, of the 400 block of Hamilton Street, with burglary, assault and harassment following his arrest Saturday afternoon. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned the 25-year-old hours later, setting bail at $50,000.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 2800 block of Klein Street shortly after noon on Saturday for a report of a domestic assault involving a handgun. The victim called 911 to report that Mitchell — her son’s father — had broken into her apartment. While officers were en route, the victim told a 911 operator that Mitchell had returned and kicked in the front door, according to court records.

Officers arrived to find the apartment door forced open and a man arguing with a woman inside. Police ordered the man later identified as Mitchell to show his hands and walk toward the officers. He eventually complied and was searched for weapons. Police said they found none.

The victim told police that Mitchell knocked on her front door and was told to leave. He proceeded to open a window, slap her and crawl inside. She alleges that Mitchell punched her in the head and face and dragged her around the apartment.

The victim’s sister reported stepping in between the two at which point Mitchell allegedly pulled a small, silver handgun from his pocket, cocked it and said, “I’m gonna kill you.” She told police that she managed to get Mitchell out of the apartment, while her sister called 911.

Mitchell allegedly returned a few minutes later, kicked in the door and attacked the mother of his son. Officers said they observed injuries to the both women.

Police charged Mitchell with three counts each of simple assault and harassment along with single counts of burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threats. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 3.

