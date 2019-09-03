Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest
State police said they recovered shotgun shells
U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A Slate Belt man is facing endangerment charges after allegedly firing a shot over his neighbor's home before pointing a shotgun at someone.
On Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Belvidere Corner Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township shortly before 10 p.m. for a disturbance involving a neighbor. Authorities were told it possibly involved firing a gun.
The homeowner told troopers with the Belfast barracks that she was outside having a party for a relative, when she and her guests heard what sounded like about three gunshots, according to court records. As a guest walked to the property line behind the house to investigate, the homeowner reported that she heard three more shots.
At a fence line, the party guest encountered Michael A. Miller, who was allegedly holding a shotgun. The two men exchanged words, and Miller allegedly fired one round into the air over his neighbor's house, according to records.
The party guest turned victim alleges Miller pointed the gun at him and indicated he would shoot. The victim raised his hands and said he was unarmed, prompting Miller to drop the gun, police said.
Troopers said the found a shotgun shell near the fence line and three more shells near Miller's back porch.
Police charged the 35-year-old with single counts of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned Miller Sunday morning, setting bail at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
He's failed to post bail and remains in Northampton County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.
