Police: Man pepper-sprayed after violating protection order
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Authorities said a Bethlehem man was pepper-sprayed after he allegedly violated a protection order and broke into an Upper Saucon Township home.
Township police were dispatched to a Mountain Laurel Drive home just before 11 p.m. Friday, when Alex W. Anderson allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order filed by the homeowner, according to court records. The homeowner is a family member, and Anderson is forbidden from coming into the home, according to records.
Anderson allegedly forced open a back door and stole a purse valued at $50 containing $8 cash, police said. The door would not close or lock afterward.
Police said Anderson’s mother pepper-sprayed him as he drove away. Police arrested him a short time later, and said he was covered in pepper spray. He allegedly said he had the purse.
Authorities charged Anderson, of East Broad Street in Bethlehem, with single counts of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and criminal mischief. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned the 25-year-old Saturday morning, setting bail at $10,000.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 26.
