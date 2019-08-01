Police: Man pointed gun at officers before fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was shot by police early Thursday morning had pointed a gun at officers, Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben said in a news release.
Allentown police officers were called to the area of Fifth and Tilghman streets shortly after 7 a.m. for the report of a man with a gun, Alsleben said.
The 911 center observed the man fire a gun into the air on city surveillance cameras, Alsleben said.
After arrival, officers found the man in the 500 block of North Fifth Street holding a gun. The man was waving the gun around and was ordered to drop it, Alsleben said.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the man as Andre Leach, 27, of Paterson, New Jersey.
Leach refused and instead walked toward officers and pointed the gun at officers, Alsleben said.
Police fired at Leach, thus striking him, Alsleben said.
Officers were then able to disarm Leach, render aid and get him to an EMS unit, who transported him to an area hospital, Alsleben said.
Leach was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest at 7:33 a.m. An autopsy will be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death.
An officer received a shrapnel injury to his leg during the incident. He was treated and released from the hospital, and is in good condition, Alsleben said.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said investigators have an idea of how many shots were fired but would not elaborate.
Neither Martin nor Alsleben would comment on how many officers opened fire or if any will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
"That's part of the investigation," Alsleben said.
The investigation is being conducted by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Homicide Task Force, The Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh Coroner’s office.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721.
Allentown Mayor Ray O' Connell urged patience as officials conduct the investigation:
The investigation into this morning’s fatal shooting is in the earliest of stages. I urge everyone to remain patient until all the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed.
We all need to work to keep our communities safe. Many partners have been working together to develop solutions to the issue of violence.
I ask residents to keep the members of the decedent’s family and the Allentown police officers who responded in their prayers. This is a difficult time for everyone involved.
