Police: Man run down in alley fires at driver
Driver blocked garage with car, refused to move
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After an Allentown man blocked a neighbor’s garage and refused to move, he eventually moved his car long enough to allegedly run down his neighbor.
Carlos M. Diaz-Miranda is now facing assault charges following the incident in the alley behind his home in the 1400 block of West Turner Street on Wednesday. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 32-year-old hours later, setting bail at $100,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Newton Street shortly before noon on Wednesday to investigate a report of a fight with shots fired. Officers arrived to find the victim, who reported that he had been struck by a car and that he fired at the driver, according to court records.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
During an interview at the hospital, the victim reported that he was carrying his daughter as he left the house that morning, when Diaz-Miranda parked his car blocking the victim’s garage. When asked to move to the car, Diaz-Miranda allegedly refused and became aggressive, according to police.
The victim reported that he feared for his daughter, so he pointed a gun at Diaz-Miranda, who stopped and moved the car, according to records.
The victim told police that he gave his daughter to his wife and went back outside, when he heard a car racing behind him. As someone yelled for him to move, he jumped and was driven through a fence, according to records.
As Diaz-Miranda then stepped out of the car, the victim said he feared his aggressor was coming for him, so he fired. Diaz-Miranda ran from the scene. Officers were still at the home when he returned.
He allegedly admitted during an interview that he drove at the victim.
Police said private surveillance footage captured the incident as the victim described it. The victim is not currently facing charges.
Authorities charged Diaz-Miranda with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 17.
