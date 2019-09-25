Police: Man sends 13-year-old girl sexually explicit video on WhatsApp

Carl Court/Getty Images

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have charged a former Allentown man with allegedly sending sexually explicit videos of himself to a 13-year-old girl and trying to arrange a clandestine meeting for sex.

Allentown police charged Nathan J. MacDonald with single counts of unlawful contact with a minor and disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, both felonies. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the now 26-year-old on Tuesday. The Leominster, Mass., resident was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

In June, the girl's father reported to the Allentown Police Department that MacDonald, then 25, had allegedly been having sexually explicit conversations with the 13-year-old, according to court records. He accused MacDonald of using the app, WhatsApp, to send the girl a video of himself masturbating, according to court records.

Police said an examination of the girl's iPhone revealed a June 7 chat on WhatsApp between MacDonald and the girl. Investigators allege MacDonald warned the girl about ever revealing anything about their conversations.

"So you just have to promise to never bring anything up that could ever lead back to me," MacDonald allegedly wrote in the chat. "Or even hint to your friends or brag about what you've been doing."

"And know that if you say something even if it's years down the road I could still go to prison over this," MacDonald allegedly wrote.

The examination of her phone allegedly turned up a 21-second video of a man touching himself, according to police.

Investigators said the girl also searched whether it was illegal for an adult to "sext" a minor.

A search warrant revealed that the phone number from which the messages originated belonged to MacDonald, who lived in the 2100 block of Liberty Street at the time.

During an interview with police, the girl reportedly admitted that MacDonald sent her two videos and wanted to meet her in either a cemetery or Cedar Beach Park for sex.

MacDonald's next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5.