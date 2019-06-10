Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police arrested a Bethlehem man after he allegedly punched his girlfriend, pushed her down the stairs and choked the woman’s teenage daughter.

Authorities charged Angel J. Nales with assault and child endangerment in connection with the alleged assaults inside a Sixth Avenue home Friday afternoon. District Judge Michael D’Amore arraigned the 40-year-old, setting bail at $25,000.

Bethlehem police responded to a report of a domestic dispute shortly before 3:30 p.m. The victim’s girlfriend accused Nales of choking her before punching her in the face, according to court records. He then allegedly pushed her down the basement stairs, injuring her shoulder, according to records.

Officers said they saw an indentation the size of the victim’s head in the drywall and drywall dust in her hair. The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

The victim’s 14-year-old daughter told police that Nales also punched her in the face and choked her.

Police charged Nales with two counts each of strangulation, simple assault and harassment along with single counts of reckless endangerment and child endangerment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14.