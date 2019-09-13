Police: Man speeds away, abandons vehicle in cornfield after hit-and-run crash

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County said a man sped away and later abandoned his car after a hit-and-run crash.

Roberto Rodriguez-Vazquez, 74, of South Whitehall Township, struck a stopped vehicle from behind at a traffic light, the Upper Macungie Township Police Department said in a news release.

The accident happened on Route 222 and Grange Road in Upper Macungie Township on Aug, 27.

The man in the other vehicle was injured.

Rodriguez-Vazquez then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, eventually abandoning his vehicle in a cornfield in South Whitehall Township, police said.

Rodriguez-Vazquez went to the South Whitehall Township Police Department the nest day and admitted he was involved in the crash.