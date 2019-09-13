Police: Man speeds away, abandons vehicle in cornfield after hit-and-run crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police in Lehigh County said a man sped away and later abandoned his car after a hit-and-run crash.
Roberto Rodriguez-Vazquez, 74, of South Whitehall Township, struck a stopped vehicle from behind at a traffic light, the Upper Macungie Township Police Department said in a news release.
The accident happened on Route 222 and Grange Road in Upper Macungie Township on Aug, 27.
The man in the other vehicle was injured.
Rodriguez-Vazquez then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, eventually abandoning his vehicle in a cornfield in South Whitehall Township, police said.
Rodriguez-Vazquez went to the South Whitehall Township Police Department the nest day and admitted he was involved in the crash.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: eagle statue on Allentown monument leaning downward, but is tied down securely
Allentown police say they haven't received any calls about it, and they aren't sure how the eagle ended up in its new position.Read More »
- Health officials growing concerned about vaping as hospitals see more patients with lung conditions
- Expert explains where Friday the 13 superstition may come from
- Easton homeless shelter expanding, will designate some beds for homeless female veterans
- People in Lehigh Valley do their part to squish spotted lanternflies
- Police say violent home invasion in Bangor was targeted
- Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that injures two
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police bust man suspected in multiple business burglaries
- Health officials growing concerned about vaping as hospitals see more patients with lung conditions
- Route 422 ramp in Berks finally open ahead of busy weekend
- Members of the 69 News team race for charity during NHRA weekend at Maple Grove
- Police say violent home invasion in Bangor was targeted
- Farm's goats stolen for 2nd time; reward offered for return
- Easton homeless shelter expanding, will designate some beds for homeless female veterans
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Police: Man speeds away, abandons vehicle in cornfield after hit-and-run crash
- Man taken to hospital for leg injury after accident at cement plant