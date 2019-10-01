Allentown police: Man taken into custody after he climbs trees, jumps across roofs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was taken into custody after he was seen jumping across roofs, Allentown police said.

Police were called to the area of the 400 block of W. Tilghman Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a man climbing trees and jumping across roofs.

Officers found the man hiding in a tree. Members of the police department's Crisis Response Team tried to talk with the man.

Danny Rivas-Vasquez, 33, was taken into custody around 10:55 a.m. after trying to hide on a nearby roof, police said.