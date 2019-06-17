Police: Man threw pot of boiling water at girlfriend, burning her
Woman taken to hospital
BANGOR, Pa. - Police in Northampton County say a man threw a pot of boiling water at his girlfriend, burning her.
An officer was dispatched Sunday to the 200 block of South Main Street in Bangor for a 911 hang up with an open line. County dispatchers had said they heard a female screaming in the background.
The victim told the officer she and her boyfriend, Michael Davidson, had been arguing.
Davidson, 30, then picked up a pot of boiling water from the stove and threw it at her, police said. The victim said the water had struck her face, head, neck, upper chest and upper left thigh.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Davidson was taken into custody after police found him at the back of the home along some railroad tracks.
He faces several charges, including aggravated assault.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press Headquarters
Some former Lehigh Valley business properties may sit vacant for years awaiting redevelopment. Not so in the case of the former Rodale Press executive offices and corporate headquarters located on South 10th Street in Emmaus.Read More »
- Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023
- Proposed landfill gas processing facility receives zoning approval in Lower Saucon
- Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses
- BASD approves budget without tax increase for the first time in years
- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown celebrates first graduating class
- History's Headlines: Tragedy on the track
Latest From The Newsroom
- Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death
- Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses
- Reading Fair re-branding after last year's low attendance
- Billy's Downtown Diner owner changes the restaurant's look as it celebrates 6 years in Allentown
- Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel
- Tower Health, Drexel break ground on medical school campus
- Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press Headquarters
- Tenth suspect arrested in Ortiz shooting appears in court
- Local fairs facing financial challenges
- Bethlehem Township may be host to charter school in 2023