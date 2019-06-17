Police: Man threw pot of boiling water at girlfriend, burning her

Thinkstock

BANGOR, Pa. - Police in Northampton County say a man threw a pot of boiling water at his girlfriend, burning her.

An officer was dispatched Sunday to the 200 block of South Main Street in Bangor for a 911 hang up with an open line. County dispatchers had said they heard a female screaming in the background.

The victim told the officer she and her boyfriend, Michael Davidson, had been arguing.

Davidson, 30, then picked up a pot of boiling water from the stove and threw it at her, police said. The victim said the water had struck her face, head, neck, upper chest and upper left thigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Davidson was taken into custody after police found him at the back of the home along some railroad tracks.

He faces several charges, including aggravated assault.