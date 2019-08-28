Lehigh Valley

Police: Mother showed no emotion when investigators found newborn's body

Ashley Caraballo charged with homicide

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania State Police investigator testified Wednesday that the woman accused of putting her newborn son in a paint bucket showed no emotion at all when authorities found the body.

Authorities charged Ashley Caraballo with homicide, concealing the death of a child and abuse of corpse in connection to the death of her newborn son after a 2017 search of her former North Whitehall Township home turned up her baby in a five-gallon paint bucket.

District Judge Michael Pochron sent all charges to Lehigh County Court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Caraballo remains in county jail without bail ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Sept. 27.

In October 2017, Caraballo was living at a Mauser Street home in North Whitehall Township with her fiancee and five children. Authorities said Caraballo's fiancee, Paul Wilson, took Caraballo to the hospital the morning of Oct. 20 because she was bleeding severely, according to court records.

Caraballo required surgery, and the attending physician reported to authorities that she discovered a great deal of placental tissue and a portion of an umbilical cord, according to records. The doctor reported that Caraballo's injuries appeared consistent with a person "ripping a baby" from the body before full dilation, according to court records.

Michael Everk, an investigator with the state police criminal investigation unit, said Wednesday that he was called to the hospital after the physician's discovery.

The doctor estimated that the placental tissue was from a 30- to 34-week-old fetus, and she told police that the baby could have been removed hours or two to three days before Caraballo was admitted to the hospital.

Caraballo allegedly insisted to medical personnel that she was neither pregnant nor just delivered a baby. When confronted by the doctor with the medical evidence, she allegedly attributed the placental tissue to an earlier pregnancy a year prior.

Everk testified that he asked the attending physician whether placental tissue could remain in the body from a pregnancy more than a year earlier. He said he was told "absolutely not."

State police on Oct. 21, 2017, searched the couple's Mauser Street home but did not find a fetus. Investigators interviewed her the next day, and she again denied being recently pregnant. Caraballo reportedly told authorities that she was using an IUD as birth control, but investigators said her medical records allegedly showed that no such procedure was ever done.

Everk testified that Wilson had his suspicions that Caraballo was pregnant, but she reportedly showed him negative pregnancy tests.

On Oct. 25, 2017, state police served a search warrant on the North Whitehall Township home. Everk testified that Caraballo was home when investigators arrived. She didn't read the search warrant and showed "no emotion at all," he said.

Troopers found a pair of 5-gallon paint buckets in the basement. The seal on one of the buckets was loose, prompting a trooper to pry off the lid.

Inside, authorities said they found a black trash bag tied in a knot. Inside the trash bag was a zippered pink children's backpack containing a rolled-up bed sheet. Troopers unrolled the bedsheet to discover a dead baby.

Everk said Wilson and Caraballo's mother were very upset at what police found, but said Caraballo showed no reaction or emotion at all.

An autopsy showed the nearly full-term baby boy weighed nearly 8 pounds and showed no evidence of trauma. A forensic pathologist from Baltimore reviewed all the reports from the case and determined in March 2018 with a "reasonable degree of medical certainty" that the boy was born alive. He suggested that the cause of death was one or a combination of asphyxia, blood loss or hypothermia.

Defense attorney Dennis Charles questioned whether a forensic pathologist for Lehigh County could determine whether the child was born dead or alive. Everk said the pathologist could not determine that for a certainty, prompting the review by the Baltimore pathologist.

In response to a question from Charles, Everk testified that the physician who attended to Caraballo at St. Luke's said she believed the baby was born alive.

Charles declined comment after the hearing.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin has said investigators believe Caraballo's fiancee did not know anything about her pregnancy, the baby or the baby's death. He is not facing charges.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


