Police nab retail theft suspect on the run
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - A retail theft suspect on the run had police officers from throughout upper Bucks County converging on Richland Township Monday night.
Police say the suspect shoplifted from the WalMart on Route 309 and ran off when an officer approached him.
Officers from several departments, including a K-9, were called in.
The suspect was eventually found hiding in a drainage ditch and taken into custody.
