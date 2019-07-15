Police nab trio in alleged cell phone theft ring
UPS staff alerted police to 'obviously fake' ID
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - When arrested trying to use a fake ID to pick up a package, a New York man told investigators that he worked for a crime ring that steals identities to buy cell phones.
Bethlehem Township police were dispatched to a UPS facility at 2301 Highland Avenue July 9 after Walin Rodriguez-Tejeda allegedly tried to use a fake license to pick up a $1,000 iPhone, according to court records. UPS staff told the investigator that the ID was "obviously fake," according to records.
Staff told authorities they were familiar with this type of theft and called police. Along with Rodriguez-Tejeda, police also apprehended Jesus Vasquez-Matos, who drove to the UPS facility, and Edwin Paulino-Ortiz, who was inside with Rodriguez-Tejeda.
During an interview with authorities, Rodriguez-Tejeda allegedly admitted working for a Dominican ring out of the Bronx, N.Y., that steals identities to buy cell phones. He said the ring makes fake licenses for the identifies that have been stolen, and then he visits the UPS facility to retrieve the phones.
The ring then allegedly sells the phones. Rodriguez-Tejeda told police that he was going to pay Paulino-Ortiz and Vasquez-Matos $150 for their roles in the scam.
Police said in court papers that all three men are citizens of the Dominican Republic and should be considered flight risks.
Authorities charged Paulino-Ortiz, 24, of Bronx, N.Y., and 39-year-old Rodriguez-Tejeda, of North Bergen, N.J., with two counts each of conspiracy and single counts of theft and forgery. Vasquez-Matos, 32, of Bronx, faces two counts of conspiracy and single counts of theft and tampering with records.
District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned all three men last week, setting bail for each set at $30,000. None of the three posted bail and were sent to Northampton County Prison to await preliminary hearings scheduled for July 24.
