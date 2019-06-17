Lehigh Valley

Police pursuit from Wilson to West Easton ends with K9 Rex finding man hiding in the woods

WILSON, Pa. - A police pursuit which began in Wilson and continued into West Easton ended after K9 Officer Rex was able to track a man who was hiding in the woods.

The pursuit began after a Wilson police officer noticed a vehicle driving in the area of S. 16th and Butler Streets with an expired registration.

After the officer tried to stop it, the vehicle fled into West Easton at a high rate of speed. After the officer couldn't see the vehicle anymore, pedestrians pointed out the direction of travel.

The officer found the vehicle on the 200 block of 3rd Street. The officer also saw two males jumping over a deck to the back of a house.

The passenger was detained, and was eventually released without being charged.

The driver ran into the nearby woods. The officer had his partner, Rex, track the driver several hundred yards into the woods.

The driver, Robert Charles Gabor III, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police found Gabor had a felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics warrant from Easton and a suspended driver's license.

Gabor faces several additional charges, including fleeing and eluding. He was taken to Northampton County Prison after being unable to post bail.

