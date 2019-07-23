Person sent to hospital after Allentown shooting, police setting up crime scene tape
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police responded to a shooting in Allentown Tuesday afternoon, a source told 69 News.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Ninth Street around 6 p.m.
A neighbor said a middle-aged woman was shot in the back. The woman had been living on the block for two years, the neighbor said.
The neighbor said he saw other neighbors go to help the woman. They saw a wound on her lower back, the neighbor said.
The victim lived with a middle-aged man, another young woman and a little boy, the neighbor said.
The victim is in an area hospital.
Police roped off Ninth and Tilghman streets as crews investigated. A bullet casing was found below a green car on Ninth Street.
A pizza shop owner down the street said three gunshots were heard.
Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com as further details come into the newsroom.
