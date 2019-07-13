Police respond to double shooting in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police responded to a late night shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 11th and Lehigh streets.
Police say two men were shot and are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Police say that the victims and witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Daniel Reagan at (610) 250-6796 or the anonymous tip line at (610) 250-6635.
