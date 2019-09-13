Police respond to incident in Bangor

BANGOR, Pa. - UPDATE: 2 injured in Bangor home invasion

Police swarmed a block in Bangor Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Main Street around 10 p.m., authorities said.

Police from multiple departments were at the scene, and the investigation appeared to be focused on a home.

Bangor police said they won't be releasing any information about what happened until later Friday morning.