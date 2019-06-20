Police respond to reported shooting in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - UPDATE: 10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say

Police are investigating a reported shooting in Allentown.

Emergency officials swarmed the 300 block of Hamilton Street shortly after 2 a.m.

According to a 69 News crew at the scene, multiple shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Several ambulances were seen leaving the area.

Police blocked off part of the street and placed several evidence markers on the sidewalk and road. Investigators were talking to people outside the nightclubs on the block.

Allentown police have not yet released any details on how many people were hurt, the extent of injuries or what happened.

Investigators cleared the scene and reopened the road around 5:30 a.m.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has the latest details in a live report from the scene on 69 News at Sunrise