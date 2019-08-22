Police say cell phone photo helps authorities nab alleged robber
Teen held steak knife to victim's stomach
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Hanover Township teen is facing robbery and assault charges after his accuser managed to snap a cell phone photo of his alleged assailants as they ran away.
Police said the victim called 911 shortly before 5:30 p.m. July 4 to report a robbery near Lynn Avenue and East 10th Street in Bethlehem. He told police that he was parked near the intersection, when a male later identified as Taron Walker and two others approached his car, according to court records.
Walker, then 17, reportedly knocked on the window and asked the victim whether he had any water. When the victim stepped out of his car to retrieve some water from the trunk, Walker allegedly grabbed him from behind and put a steak knife to his stomach, according to records.
Walker proceeded to direct a second, as-yet-unidentified male to go through the victim's pockets. He allegedly stole $180, while a third male appeared to serve as a lookout. The trio ran from the area.
As the three ran toward a nearby housing development, the victim said he gave chase and snapped a photo. Authorities said Walker is seen in the photo looking back toward the victim. The officer said he was familiar with Walker from "prior encounters." An arrest warrant for Walker, of Place Road, was issued the next day.
Police charged the now 18-year-old with robbery, conspiracy and aggravated assault, all felonies. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzales arraigned Walker Wednesday night, setting bail at $100,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 4.
