Police say Slate Belt man shot during home invasion

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Authorities in the Slate Belt report that a homeowner was shot twice during a home invasion Wednesday night.

Slate Belt Regional police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Delabole Road in Plainfield Township about 7:20 p.m. for a report of a 66-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police later learned he was shot twice during a home invasion.

Richard Fischer was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

"The bullet went through my leg into the wall," Fischer told 69 News.

Authorities said two men came into the victim's home and demanded money after a female friend of the victim let them into the house. Police said the woman was uninjured.

"He said don't move or I'll kill you, I'll finish you off," Fischer said.

Police report one of the men shot Fischer twice, and both men fled with a safe that was inside the house.

"I had some money, my birth certificate, all my good papers, my house insurance, all that was in there, everything important," Fischer said.

One man was described as a white man wearing possibly a tan shirt and tan pants. The second was described as a black man with dreadlocks in his early twenties wearing a red shirt and red baseball cap with the brim turned up.

Police said they fled in an unknown direction. A description of the vehicle was unavailable.

He helped Slate Belt Regional Police identify the robbers.

""We looked through pictures last night, the lineup and all they showed me a lot of photos, and we got them, there he is that's him," Fischer said.