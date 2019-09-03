Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A traffic stop in the Slate Belt earlier this year turned up a stash of fake inspection and registration stickers that the driver hoped to turn into a profit.

In April, an officer with the Slate Belt Regional Police Department was monitoring traffic at Frable and Ann streets in Plainfield Township about 11:30 p.m., when he watched a driver ignore a stop sign, according to court records.

The driver, Malik B. Brown of Philadelphia, allegedly admitted that he failed to stop. Police said he also admitted that his license was suspended.

While talking with the driver, the officer allegedly smelled marijuana in the car, prompting Brown to indicate that he'd been smoking pot earlier that day, according to court records.

Police allege that a search of the car allegedly turned up a baggie of pot along with six counterfeit Pennsylvania state vehicle inspection stickers and seven phony state emissions stickers. The officer said he also found more than 60 PennDOT-issued stickers indicating the month an inspection and emissions test was completed.

Brown, who also had an Oxycodone tablet in his pocket, reportedly admitted that he found the tags on-line and purchased them from someone in New Jersey for $150. He said he planned on selling them for $60 each.

A check with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation verified that the emissions and inspection stickers were phonies.

Police charged Brown in May with misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession, sale or use of display documents and summary offenses of driving with a suspended license and failing to stop at stop sign.

District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 27-year-old on Aug. 28. Brown was released on $5,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.