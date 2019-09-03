Police say traffic stop turns up phony inspection, emissions stickers
Driver allegedly said he planned on selling them
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A traffic stop in the Slate Belt earlier this year turned up a stash of fake inspection and registration stickers that the driver hoped to turn into a profit.
In April, an officer with the Slate Belt Regional Police Department was monitoring traffic at Frable and Ann streets in Plainfield Township about 11:30 p.m., when he watched a driver ignore a stop sign, according to court records.
The driver, Malik B. Brown of Philadelphia, allegedly admitted that he failed to stop. Police said he also admitted that his license was suspended.
While talking with the driver, the officer allegedly smelled marijuana in the car, prompting Brown to indicate that he'd been smoking pot earlier that day, according to court records.
Police allege that a search of the car allegedly turned up a baggie of pot along with six counterfeit Pennsylvania state vehicle inspection stickers and seven phony state emissions stickers. The officer said he also found more than 60 PennDOT-issued stickers indicating the month an inspection and emissions test was completed.
Brown, who also had an Oxycodone tablet in his pocket, reportedly admitted that he found the tags on-line and purchased them from someone in New Jersey for $150. He said he planned on selling them for $60 each.
A check with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation verified that the emissions and inspection stickers were phonies.
Police charged Brown in May with misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession, sale or use of display documents and summary offenses of driving with a suspended license and failing to stop at stop sign.
District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 27-year-old on Aug. 28. Brown was released on $5,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
73-year-old Emmaus man dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
Frank Deutsch, 73, was involved in the accident around 5:51 a.m. at 5525 Locust Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.Read More »
- Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70
- Man arrested in connection with Northampton County explosions facing more charges
- Man who pleaded guilty in shooting near Allentown nightclub sentenced to up to 56 years in prison
- Police: Man fires over neighbor's house, points gun at party guest
- First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages
- Lehigh Valley Green Retail Program: Connecting trails to communities
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours for those who take Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Police: 4 arrested in theft of 45 guns from shop in Oley
- Radio personality Jeff Frank, who raised money for charity, dies at 70
- Updated 73-year-old Emmaus man dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
- Updated Walmart to stop some ammo sales, ask to not open carry guns
- Woman shoots neighbor, self in Chester County veterans living facility, police say
- Parking in West Reading lot now comes at a cost for drivers
- After 10 years of efforts, largest conservation acquisition in Lehigh Valley history completed
- Field of Screams cast creates chaos in 69-WFMZ newsroom
- 2 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Lowhill Township