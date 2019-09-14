Police say violent home invasion in Bangor was targeted
Police continue to search for suspects
BANGOR, Pa. - Police in Bangor, Northampton County are investigating a violent home invasion that sent two men to the hospital Thursday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. on S. Main Street.
Late Friday afternoon police have been focusing on a section of Martin's Creek, about a block from the scene. A coat may be possible evidence.
Police say it's not random, but targeted.
"It came in as a possible domestic in progress," said Acting Chief Kevin Jones.
When Bangor police arrived on scene Jones said they saw a man coming out of a second-floor window.
Neighbor Khalid Mzioud could hear the chaos.
"The police were yelling there trying to get into the house. They were yelling hands up and stuff like that," he said.
Jones says two men in their early 20s were attacked and a taser was used on one of the suspects.
Mzioud and his wife said they saw it and then saw the man dressed in black get up and run through their yard, breaking his fence along the way.
An officer bagged evidence Friday afternoon, what looked to be a coat from Martin's Creek. A motive isn't known or the relationships but Jones says there are between two and four suspects, and it was targeted.
"At this time we do not feel anyone is in any danger," Jones said.
The victims are in stable condition at the hospital. Police have yet to interview them.
