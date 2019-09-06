Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for women they say scammed an elderly woman out of $2,000.
The women talked to the victim outside of the Goodwill Store on 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township police said in a Facebook post.
The women told the elderly woman they would share a $50,000 windfall with her if she contributed $2,000 "as an act of good faith," police said.
The woman went to her financial institution, withdrew the money, and gave it to the women, police said.
The women fled with the $2,000 and never gave the woman her share of the supposed windfall, police said.
Police are asking anybody who may know the identity of the suspects to contact Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or at efox@bethlehemtwp.com.
Anybody wishing to stay anonymous can Text TIP BETHLEHEMTWP followed by your message, to 888777, or visit the police department's Nixle page.
