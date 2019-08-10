Police searching for suspect in connection with home invasion, shooting
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - The Slate Belt Regional Police Department has issued an arrest warrant after a home invasion and shooting in Northampton County Wednesday evening.
Police are looking for Kevin Edward Campbell, 32.
Campbell faces several charges, including robbery and aggravated assault. Campbell's last known address was in Greenville, North Carolina.
Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.
Slate Belt Regional police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Delabole Road in Plainfield Township about 7:20 p.m. for a report of a 66-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police later learned he was shot twice during a home invasion.
Richard Fischer was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries to his leg.
Authorities said two men came into the victim's home and demanded money after a female friend of the victim let them into the house.
Police report one of the men shot Fischer twice, and both men fled with a safe that was inside the house.
The safe contained around $1,600 in cash.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222
Video from a viewer shows thick smoke pouring from the car on Route 222 South near Mill Creek Road in Upper Macungie Township.Read More »
- Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels
- Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine
- Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes
- Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition
- South Side Stride aims to help new students' transition to kindergarten
Latest From The Newsroom
- New business park nears completion in Maidencreek Township, but what will it do to traffic?
- Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage
- Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019
- Explosion in pizza shop injures worker
- Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine
- Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down
- 4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels
- Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes
- Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition