Police searching for suspect in connection with home invasion, shooting

PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - The Slate Belt Regional Police Department has issued an arrest warrant after a home invasion and shooting in Northampton County Wednesday evening.

Police are looking for Kevin Edward Campbell, 32.

Campbell faces several charges, including robbery and aggravated assault. Campbell's last known address was in Greenville, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.

Slate Belt Regional police were dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Delabole Road in Plainfield Township about 7:20 p.m. for a report of a 66-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release. Police later learned he was shot twice during a home invasion.

Richard Fischer was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

Authorities said two men came into the victim's home and demanded money after a female friend of the victim let them into the house.

Police report one of the men shot Fischer twice, and both men fled with a safe that was inside the house.

The safe contained around $1,600 in cash.