Police seek help identifying suspects in vehicle thefts

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a series of vehicle thefts.

Palmer Township police said numerous vehicles were broken into over the weekend. Items were taken from the area of Penn's Grant and Mill Race, police said.

A resident's video system recorded footage of two suspects. Anybody who recognizes the two people is asked to "submit a tip" on CrimeWatch or call 610-759-2200.