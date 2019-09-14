Police locate missing Allentown child with autism
Boy found safe
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police have located a missing boy with autism.
Enoch Perez, 10, of Allentown, went missing 7 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
Police said he was found in good health Saturday morning in the area of 9th and Tilghman streets.
He has been returned to his family.
Interim Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz said he really appreciates the officers and members the community coming out to assist with the search for the boy.
"It's a good example of the community working together," Granitz said.
