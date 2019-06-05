Police seek shoplifting suspect from Easton Kohl's
EASTON, Pa. - Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect in Northampton County.
Colonial Regional Police said the man pictured above attempted to steal $540 in electronic items from Kohl's on Easton Nazareth Highway on April 9.
Police say the suspect exited the store and left in a White Chevrolet Cruz.
Photos of the male suspect were obtained from the security video.
Police are asking anyone with information as to the suspect's identification should please contact 610-861-4820. All information will be kept anonymous. Please reference incident number 19-2524.
