Police seek shoplifting suspect from Easton Kohl's

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - Police are looking for a shoplifting suspect in Northampton County.

Colonial Regional Police said the man pictured above attempted to steal $540 in electronic items from Kohl's on Easton Nazareth Highway on April 9.

Police say the suspect exited the store and left in a White Chevrolet Cruz.

Photos of the male suspect were obtained from the security video.

Police are asking anyone with information as to the suspect's identification should please contact 610-861-4820. All information will be kept anonymous. Please reference incident number 19-2524.